New San Francisco supervisor backs ballot measure that could return cars to Great Highway

Newly-appointed San Francisco Supervisor Alan Wong said he would sponsor a ballot measure that would ask voters to reopen the Great Highway to motor vehicles, as he announced his intention to run for the seat in 2026.

On Friday, Wong said he filed paperwork to launch his campaign for a full term as District 4 supervisor. Wong had previously served as a legislative aide for the district, an elected City College of San Francisco trustee and as policy director at the Children's Council of San Francisco

"As Supervisor, I will work to restore trust in local government, keep our neighborhoods safe, support working families, expand housing opportunities, and ensure residents can actually access the services their tax dollars fund," Wong said in a statement.

Wong was appointed to the seat by Mayor Daniel Lurie last month to replace Beya Alcaraz, who resigned after a week in office after being appointed by Lurie.

The seat was vacated in September after voters in District 4 recalled Joel Engardio, amid backlash over his support of a 2024 ballot measure that closed the highway to cars to make way for a park. While the measure passed citywide, many residents in the Sunset District were opposed.

During his announcement, Wong said he would back a ballot measure that would reopen the Great Highway to vehicles on weekdays, following meetings with Sunset neighborhood groups.

"For the past twenty years, as a Sunset resident and a military officer who runs along the Great Highway trail every other night," Wong said Friday. "I have never had an issue sharing it with people driving to work or taking their kids to school."

Friends of Sunset Dunes, which supports the park, was critical of Wong's support of a ballot measure. The group also claimed he had not met with constituents in a single public forum on the issue despite making promises he would.

"We are deeply disappointed with Supervisor Wong. We believed that he was serious when he said he wanted to help restore trust after a divisive few years in the Sunset. Instead, he's doing the opposite: claiming he'd listen to constituents while actively turning his back on them," said Lucas Lux, the group's president.