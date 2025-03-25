Marin County fire officials confirm one person dead in Rodeo Beach incident

One dead, one missing at Rodeo Beach in Marin County

Officials with the Southern Marin Fire Department on Tuesday confirmed that one person died after being pulled from the water at Rodeo Beach.

Southern Marin Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Barnes told CBS News Bay Area that units were dispatched at around 3:30 p.m. to the beach in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area located two miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge after receiving reports of subjects in distress in the water.

Barnes said on victim was pulled from the water by bystanders who immediately initiated CPR. Arriving emergency crews attempted additional lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crews were actively searching for an additional victim reported in the water, Barnes confirmed. However, fire officials later determined that there was not a second victim after reviewing surveillance footage and called off the search.

While authorities did not know the age of the victim, officials later said the victim was a solo fisherman. Authorities could not confirm whether he fell into the surf or was knocked in. Bystanders attempted to rescue the fisherman as soon as they spotted him in the water.

A Beach Hazard Statement was issued by the Bay Area office of the National Weather Service earlier this week as warmer weather kept temperatures in the region high. The statement that warned of increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents and will remain in effect through Wednesday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.