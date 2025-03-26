Marin County Sheriff identifies fisherman who died at Rodeo Beach

Authorities in Marin County on Wednesday identified the fisherman who died in a Tuesday incident at Rodeo Beach in the Marin Headlands.

According to the press release issued by the county coroner with the Marin County Sheriff's Office, the man who died in the Tuesday afternoon was identified as 78-year-Oakland resident Ho Yu Wong.

Southern Marin Fire Department Deputy Chief Matt Barnes told CBS News Bay Area that units were dispatched at around 3:30 p.m. to the beach in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area located two miles north of the Golden Gate Bridge after receiving reports of subjects in distress in the water.

The Sheriff's Office said the subject was reportedly fishing for mussels on the shoreline when he fell into the water and was pulled out by bystanders and surfers, who immediately initiated CPR. Wong was unconscious and unresponsive.

Arriving emergency crews attempted additional lifesaving measures and found subject was in cardiac arrest. First responders continued resuscitative efforts, but he did not respond and was pronounced dead at the scene at 4:19 p.m.

Crews actively searched for an additional victim that was initially reported in the water. However, fire officials later determined that there was not a second victim after reviewing surveillance footage and called off the search.

Authorities said a forensic postmortem examination with toxicology testing will be finished later this week. The cause and manner of death will be released pending the conclusion of investigations by the National Park Service - US Park Police and the Marin County Sheriff's Office.

"The Marin County Sheriff's Office and personnel of the Coroner Division offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Wong," the release said.