Bay Area gets another day with temps in the 80s; cooldown expected rest of week

The Bay Area will see the warmest weather of the week on Tuesday, with the possibility of more local temperature records being broken for this time of year.

Daytime highs will be mostly in the low 80s on the coast, in the mid 70s to mid 80s around the bay, and low to high 80s inland.

There will be mostly clear and sunny skies during the day, and cloud cover in some areas at night.

Overnight lows will be in the high 40s to mid 50s.

CBS News Bay Area Meteorologist Jessica Burch said areas of the South Bay including San Jose and Los Gatos could see record-breaking temps. San Jose is expected to be 89 degrees, and Los Gatos is forecasted for 87 degrees.

Warm temperatures are on tap again today with widespread highs in the mid to upper 80s with portions of the Central Coast reaching the low 90s.



Minor HeatRisk is forecast across the region today so remember to take breaks and drink plenty of water while outdoors. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/IjDjq5KoUd — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 25, 2025

There were some record-breaking temps on Monday. Half Moon Bay registered a high of 81 degrees Fahrenheit, breaking its previous record of 73 degrees in 1941. At Oakland Museum, it logged a record high of 84 degrees, surpassing its previous record of 75 in 1997.

A number of sites beat their previous record high temperatures 🪭 across the Bay Area and Central Coast today.



Above normal temperatures will continue again tomorrow before seasonal conditions return Wednesday. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/yRC7h1Zs9A — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 25, 2025

Things will be much different for the latter part of the week as a cold front approaches. More clouds will roll into the Bay Area, and there will be a chance of rain.

Until Wednesday morning, a Beach Hazards Statement is in effect for Pacific Coast beaches due to increased risk of sneaker waves and rip currents.