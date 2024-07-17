16-year-old killed in Richmond crash involving suspected drunk driver

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle crash involving a suspected drunk driver in Richmond early Monday morning.

Police said officers responded at 12:01 a.m. to reports of a two-vehicle collision near South 20th Street and Ohio Avenue.

Arriving officers found two vehicles with major damage and drivers being trapped inside.

The driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles, Ricardo Funes of Richmond, was trapped in the vehicle and died at the scene.

Richmond firefighters had to extract the driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle, 30-year-old Alexi Pineda Ticas.

Police said Ticas suffered minor injuries and displayed objective signs of intoxication. Ticas was transported to a nearby medical center where he received medical treatment prior to being booked into jail on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence and driving under the influence of alcohol resulting in injury.

Investigators said it's possible both speeding and alcohol may have been factors in the collision.

Police asked the public "to make responsible decisions when driving a vehicle and arrange for a designated driver, use public transportation, or call a rideshare service."