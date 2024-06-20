Richmond police increasing patrols after 3 killed in 2 separate shootings

Richmond police say they are increasing the number of officers on patrol after three people were shot and killed in two separate cases this week.

Police say they responded Tuesday at 4:15 p.m. to the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a report of a shooting.

Officers located one victim at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds who was pronounced dead at the scene. Three additional victims arrived at a hospital seeking treatment, one of whom also died of their wounds. Police said Thursday the two remaining victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

On Wednesday, police responded at 12:42 a.m. to another report of a shooting in the 1300 block of Kelsey Street.

Officers located a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds who died at the scene.

Police said Thursday that along with increasing the number of officers on patrol, they are conducting high-visibility patrols. Anyone with information regarding these shootings can call (510) 620-6616 or call anonymously at (510) 232-TIPS (8477).