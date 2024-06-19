3 dead, 2 injured after 2 separate shootings in Richmond

Three people died after two shootings that took place hours apart in Richmond, police announced Wednesday.

Around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the 700 block of Pennsylvania Avenue following a ShotSpotter activation and calls to police about a shooting in the area. When police arrived, they found a person at the scene suffering from fatal gunshot wounds.

Meanwhile, three other shooting victims self-transported or taken by ambulance to local trauma centers, police said. One of the three hospitalized victims succumbed to their wounds and died.

The other two victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive, officers said.

Around 12:40 a.m. Wednesday, police received another ShotSpotter activation and reports of a shooting on the 1300 block of Kelsey Street.

Responding officers found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release the victims' identities. No arrests have been made.

Seven homicides have taken place in Richmond this year.