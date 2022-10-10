Update: 49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley out for season with torn ACL

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers' starting line-up took another hit with weekend with Monday reports confirming that cornerback Emmanuel Moseley was out for the season with a torn ACL.

49ers cornerback Emmanuel Moseley. Getty Images

Moseley suffered the injury during the fourth quarter of Sunday's 37-15 win over the Carolina Panthers. Moseley will now work towards returning to the field for the start of the 2023 campaign.

During his Monday news conference 49ers Head Coach Mike Shanahan confirmed the injury.

"I have not gotten the chance to (talk with him), he's been away today, but I know he knows how I feel," Shanahan said. "I've told him that before, before the injury, so and I know I feel the same, if not stronger, so it was a real sad, unfortunate thing to happened to him. He was playing his ass off too and he's going to be very missed this year and I really hope to have him back next year."

His teammates were also devastated.

"To see E-man go down like that, it almost felt like Trey Lance too, you know? Those are both my guys," said safety Talanoa Hufanga.

There were additional injuries during the game. Pass rusher Nick Bosa left with a tightness in his groin, while safety Jimmie Ward broke his hand and kicker Robbie Gould suffered a knee contusion.

"It's tough. It is football," said quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. "It's a tight locker room in there. It sucks whenever we lose a guy."

The 26-year-old Moseley totaled 21 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception this season, with the pick coming earlier in the game against the Panthers.

Fellow cornerbacks Samuel Womack and Ambry Thomas are in line to receive additional opportunities moving forward behind starters Deommodore Lenoir and Charvarius Ward.

"We have multiple options as you know," Shanahan said of replacing Moseley. "Guys were in that position last year. We also have [CB] Dontae [Johnson], a veteran who's done it before. We got young guys as you guys saw, with [CB Samuel] Womack [III] as a possibility. And you guys saw [CB] Ambry [Thomas] hold that role pretty good last year towards the end of the year. So we'll figure it out this week, but we haven't made our mind up yet."