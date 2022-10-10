Watch CBS News

Game Day: 49ers Costly Win In Carolina

Charlie Walter reports from Charlotte as the 49ers take over 1st place in the NFC West with a win over the Panthers, but the victory comes at a cost as multiple starters leave the game with injuries. (10-10-22)
