Pleasant Hill shocked by murder of park custodian

Santiago Jacobo was only 37, but his loved ones say his memory at Pleasant Hill Park will be eternal. The custodian was found stabbed to death on February 10, with many wondering what happened to the beloved husband and father.

That includes local resident Chris Leimpeter - who walks his dog at the park everyday.

"I've always felt very safe here in Pleasant Hill. It's a great community. People are super friendly here. So for something like this to happen here, it's hard to fathom that something like this would happen in our little community," he said

The park has been around for 70 years, with families and people of all ages enjoying the greenery, and the very facilities, that Jacobo once maintained.

Leimpeter, a former member of the local fire department, says he trusts that the police will do their best to provide the family with answers.

"They're very open and transparent. They are real stewards of the community, and I'm thankful for them being here. I know they are going to do their due diligence to try to bring justice to the end of this and find out who did this," he explained.

Jacobo's colleagues at the Pleasant Hill Rec and Park district are also shocked with what took place on their property.

General manager Michelle Lacy says he was a wonderful member of their work family.

"Santiago was jovial. He worked diligently for us. He was a valued member of our team, and he will be missed," she said.

As for everyday visitors of the park, like Leimpeter, he says he is praying for Santiago's family, and hopes the suspect will get caught.

"I just hope the family finds some rest and peace. And whoever does this, will hopefully repent, come forward, or that they find them, and bring an end to all this so that they have closure," he said.

Santiago's family is raising money online to help manage funeral costs.

