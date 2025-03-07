Pair arrested in Pittsburg dog-kicking incident face animal cruelty charges

Two women who were arrested following a confrontation in the East Bay in which a dog was kicked are facing animal cruelty charges, prosecutors said.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Friday that 46-year-old Lagashia Shante Williams and 18-year-old Graciela Amar have been charged with cruelty to animals and drawing or exhibiting an imitation firearm in a threatening manner. Williams faces the additional charge of filing a false report to police.

Both women were arrested in Oakland on Feb. 27 following a confrontation in Pittsburg that took place about a week earlier. Prosecutors said the dispute stemmed from a neighbor who had accidentally ran over a plant while backing into a driveway.

Pittsburg animal-cruelty suspects Lagashia Williams (left) and Graciela Amar (right). Pittsburg Police Department

Video of the incident, which went viral, shows Albert Lopes washing his pickup truck in front of his home with his dogs nearby. The two women appeared and began to argue with the man.

Prosecutors said Amar walked towards a vehicle, retrieved what turned out to be an imitation firearm and handed it to Williams. As the argument continued, Williams brandished the weapon.

The homeowner began to walk away and pick up one of his dogs. Prosecutors said Williams told Amar to kick the other dog, which she did.

The kick sent the dog aloft. The homeowner picked up the dog, named Gigi, and went inside his home.

Following the incident, Williams called 911, claiming to police dispatch that the homeowner had a gun. Prosecutors said the claim proved to be false.

Lopes spoke to CBS News Bay Area following their arrests and said Gigi was improving following the attack.

"She's going to get every bit of living and everything that she needs that I can possibly give her," he said.

Prosecutors said Williams had posted bail on March 1 and Amar posted bail the following day.

If convicted, both women could be sentenced up to three years in county jail and fined up to $20,000.