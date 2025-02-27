Felony warrants issued in Pittsburg dog-kicking incident that went viral

Pittsburg police on Thursday announced they have issued arrest warrants on multiple felony charges for two women in an incident captured on video where one of the women kicked a small dog.

Police said officers recently responded to a neighborhood dispute that resulted in a small dog, Gigi, being kicked.

The incident happened last week during a confrontation between a Pittsburg homeowner and the two women. In the video posted of the incident that shows the animal abuse, one of the women is seen kicking the dog hard enough that the animal is sent airborne. The post was shared over 700 times on Facebook and had over 400 comments as of Thursday.

The owner of the dog has raised over $18,000 with a GoFundMe campaign to cover the dog's vet bills for treatment of her injuries as of Thursday afternoon.

Police in Pittsburg initially posted on social media about the incident on Monday, acknowledging that they were aware of the confrontation and the video as well as saying officers were "conducting an investigation."

Pittsburg animal-cruelty suspects Lagashia Williams (left) and Graciela Amar (right). Pittsburg Police Department

On Thursday, the Pittsburg Police Department announced they were actively searching for the two suspects "wanted in connection with a disturbing incident involving animal cruelty and a firearm."

The latest post said detectives "worked diligently to identify those involved" and confirmed that arrest warrants on multiple felony charges were issued for the two women identified as Lagashia Williams and Graciela Amar.

"Both individuals remain at large and should be considered armed and dangerous due to the presence of a firearm during the original incident which is still outstanding," police said in the post.

Anyone who sees either suspect is advised to immediately contact local authorities without approaching them. Details regarding the whereabouts of either suspect can be called in at the PPD Crime Tips Line at (925) 252-4040.