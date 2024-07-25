Watch CBS News
Man's body found in Palo Alto city parking garage

Palo Alto police have closed off parts of some downtown streets Thursday afternoon after a man's body was found in a city parking garage.

Police said the discovery of the body was made by a passerby shortly after noon on the first floor of the Bryant/Lytton Garage. Details about the possible cause of the man's death were not immediately available from investigators.

The 400 blocks of Bryant Street and Florence Street are shut down while police investigate the case.

