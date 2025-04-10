Oakland Unified school board votes to oust Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell

The board for the Oakland Unified School District on Wednesday night voted to terminate the contract of Superintendent Kyla Johnson-Trammell in a closed session, according to a board member.

Board member Mike Hutchinson confirmed the move to CBS News Bay Area. The board president did not report the action as required by law and no public explanation has been provided.

That move means Johnson-Trammell would continue to serve as superintendent until the end of the school year in June, and a search for a new leader would start then.

Johnson-Trammell became superintendent in 2017 and is reportedly among the longest serving Oakland Unified superintendents in district history. She had her contract extended by three years back in August.

There was some public comment in support of Johnson-Trammell, with at least one speaker calling on the board to provide an explanation for the move.

It was not clear Thursday morning if she was terminated for cause or if the district have to pay out the remainder of her contract. CBS News Bay Area has reached out to the OUSD for comment but has not heard back.

Oakland Unified has been faced with a budget crisis and has considered closing and merging schools along with other measures to cut costs.

In January, the Alameda County Superintendent of Schools issued a stark warning to the Oakland Unified School District (OUSD), urging immediate financial action to avoid a potential bankruptcy.

District officials estimate a $95.7 million deficit for the next school year that starts in the Fall of 2025. If officials don't make significant budget cuts by June, the OUSD could run out of money by November, leading to the possibility of another state bankruptcy loan and increased state oversight.

The district has struggled with budget deficits for years. Critics argue that the school board has failed to make tough decisions to address the current issues. Instead of reducing costs, the board voted against closing schools and approved raises for teachers. Alameda County Superintendent Alysse Castro emphasized that this approach could lead the district down a path toward bankruptcy.