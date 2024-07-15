Suspect in multiple Oakland robberies had been released from prison days before crime spree

Authorities said a man who recently committed a robbery spree involving three Oakland restaurants had been released from prison days earlier.

Cassave Taqueria's owner shared surveillance footage of the violent robbery which showed a man jumping over a counter to chase after a female worker. The employees said the suspect attacked two female workers.

A cook, Santos Sanchez, who was cleaning in the back room, ran toward the man to push him away from the women. The footage showed the suspect punching Sanchez in the face during the struggle.

"If I touch it or if I push my cheek, it still kind of hurt," said Sanchez.

Police said the taqueria was one of three restaurants the man robbed on the evening of July 5th. All of the robberies happened on San Pablo Avenue.

Surveillance footage of a robbery at Cassave Taqueria in Oakland on July 5, 2024. Police arrested 31-year-old Clarence Esteen, who was released 11 days earlier, in connection with the robbery of the restaurant and two other establishments. CBS

They said the man robbed a Papa John's pizza restaurant. Employees shared a surveillance video of the suspect chasing and attacking a cashier. They said he demanded the workers their money. When the workers refused to hand over their wallets, they said he went to empty out the cash register.

Investigators said the man also robbed a nearby McDonald's.

Oakland police also provided surveillance footage that showed the man beating up and robbing two Asian women on the sidewalk.

Officers later that evening arrested 31-year-old Clarence Esteen. In all, they said Esteen robbed the two women, three restaurants, and beat up a handful of people.

"It's very bad and scary at the same time," said Sanchez.

District Attorney Pamela Price said Esteen was released from prison 11 days before the robbery spree. Esteen was serving 30 years to life for a robbery in which he shot and injured an elderly woman in 2009.

Price said since Esteen was 16 years old at the time, he was eligible for a new sentence under a new state law.

Her office recommended a shorter sentence, a judge eventually signed off, and Esteen was released on June 24th.

"We all bear responsibility for that. And certainly, my office will continue to redouble our efforts to provide effective re-entry services," said Price, at a recent press conference.

The owner of the Cassave Taqueria is outraged by the shorter prison time. He said aside from the robbery, they also had six break-ins in the last two months. He said the repeated attacks on his business is due to lack accountability for criminals.

"That's pretty bad, because I know for sure that they're going to keep doing it. They should stay in jail," said Antonio Aguilar.

Sanchez said he hopes the Esteen will be put away for a long time for this robbery spree.

"Kind of frustrated. You can't do anything. The laws right now, they protect the criminals," said Sanchez.

After the recent robbery spree, Price's office charged Esteen with five counts of second-degree robbery. Prosecutors said Esteen faces up to 30 years in state prison if convicted and sentenced of all charges.