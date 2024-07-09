Oakland police seek help identifying victims in assault and robbery caught on camera

Police in Oakland are looking for help from the public in identifying two victims who were assaulted and robbed on San Pablo Ave. early Friday evening, according to authorities.

Police shared video of the incident that happened at around 6:30 p.m. Friday on the 5500 block of San Pablo Avenue. It showed an adult male -- later identified as an Oakland resident -- who attacked the two victims, grabbing and punching both and knocking one of them to the ground before grabbing their bags and walking away.

Police said an off-duty OPD officer and other witnesses saw the crime and followed the unknown suspect, who was seen dropping the victims' belongings. The off-duty officer helped recover and return the stolen items to the victims who immediately left the area.

Police were dispatched to the 5600 block of San Pablo Avenue, where witnesses directed them to the suspect, who was quickly and safely taken into custody. Police learned during their investigation that this was the second of four robberies committed by the suspect in the area.

The investigation into the robberies is ongoing. Anyone with information about either victim is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3326. Additionally, if you have any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation, please send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov