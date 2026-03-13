Oakland speed cameras issue 140,000 warnings in first five weeks, officials say

Speed cameras in Oakland have issued more than 140,000 warnings to drivers in less than two months, according to city officials.

On Friday, the city released data on the 35 cameras, which are monitoring speed at 18 locations as part of a pilot program. The report covers a roughly five-week period from Jan. 14, when the cameras were turned on, through Feb. 21.

Drivers caught speeding by the cameras by 11 miles per hour or more received warnings. As of Sunday, Mar. 15, citations will begin to be issued.

"While it's too soon to draw conclusions about how effective the cameras are at influencing driver behavior, speed safety cameras are raising awareness of the need to slowdown," officials said in a statement.

The report found a total of 140,445 warnings were issued to 73,849 unique license plate numbers. Of those warnings, 66% went to drivers who were caught speeding by the cameras two or more times.

On average, drivers were caught traveling 11 to 15 mph above the posted speed limit. The exception was the cameras on Foothill Boulevard between 19th and 20th Avenue, where speeding drivers were on average going 19 mph above the posted limit of 30 mph.

The camera that had highest number of warnings was the southbound camera on 73rd Avenue between Fresno and Krause, with 12,461, followed by the cameras on Broadway between 27th and 28th streets (11,530 northbound, 9,471 southbound).

Oakland speed cameras with most warnings:

73rd Avenue between Fresno & Krause, southbound (320 avg. per day)

Broadway between 27th & 28th St, northbound (296)

Broadway between 27th & 28th St, southbound (243)

Hegenberger Road between Spencer & Hawley, southbound (225)

98th Avenue from Blake Drive to Gould Street, southbound (221)

7th Street from Adeline to Linden St, westbound (200)

West Grand Avenue from Chestnut to Linden Street, westbound (198)

Hegenberger Road between Spencer & Hawley, northbound (175)

San Pablo from Athens Ave to Sycamore St, southbound (131)

98th Avenue from Blake Drive to Gould Street, northbound (137)

City officials said that only 1.5% of all vehicles that passed by a speed camera received a warning and that most drivers were driving around the speed limit.

Cameras were placed in the city's "High-Injury Network", the 8% of streets where 60% of severe and fatal collisions occur.

Unlike traditional tickets issued by a police officer, camera-issued citations are non-moving violations which do not lead to points to one's license or impact insurance.

Fines start at $50 for traveling 11 to 15 mph above the limit, while drivers caught going 100 mph or more will be fined at $500. Low-income drivers and those on public assistance would receive reduced fines.

Officials plan to release additional data on the cameras this summer, after the citation period begins.