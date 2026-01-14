Oakland speed cameras activated; drivers to be issued warnings for 60 days

Officials in the city of Oakland on Wednesday announced the launch of more than a dozen speed cameras throughout the city, saying speeding drivers would initially be issued warnings.

According to officials, the cameras are monitoring speed at 18 locations throughout the city. The locations are in the city's "High-Injury Network", the 8% of streets where 60% of severe and fatal collisions occur.

For the first 60 days, drivers caught speeding by the cameras will receive warnings.

Beginning in mid-March, fines will be issued. Unlike traditional tickets issued by a police officer, camera-issued citations are non-moving violations which do not lead to points to one's license or impact insurance.

List of speed camera locations (posted speed limits):

Martin Luther King Junior Way between 42nd and 43rd streets (30 mph) Claremont Avenue between Hillegass Avenue and College Avenue (30 mph) Foothill Boulevard between Irving Street and 24th Avenue (25 mph) Foothill Boulevard between 19th and 20th avenues (30 mph) 7th Street between Adeline and Linden streets (30 mph) West Grand Avenue between Chestnut and Linden streets (30 mph) Broadway between 26th and 27th streets (20 mph) San Pablo Avenue between Athens and Sycamore streets (25 mph) 7th Street between Broadway and Franklin Street (20 mph) MacArthur Boulevard between Green Acre Road and Enos Avenue (30 mph) Fruitvale Avenue between Galindo and Logan streets (25 mph) International Boulevard between 40th and 41st avenues (25 mph) Hegenberger Road between Spencer and Hawley Street (40 mph) 73rd Avenue between Fresno Street and Krause Avenue (30 mph) Bancroft Avenue between 86th Avenue and Auseon Avenue (35 mph) 98th Avenue between Blake Drive and Gould Street (30 mph) 98th Avenue between Cherry and Birch Street (30 mph) Bancroft Avenue between 65th and 66th avenues (30 mph)

Officials said fines start at $50 for traveling 11 to 15 mph above the limit, while drivers caught going 100 mph or more will be fined at $500. Low-income drivers and those on public assistance would receive reduced fines.

Under Assembly Bill 645, which authorized the use of speed cameras, cameras are only allowed to take photographs that capture the rear license plate. Pictures of the driver, along with use of video or facial recognition software is not allowed.

Oakland becomes the second city in the state to implement automated speed cameras, joining San Francisco following passage of the measure in 2023.