Cause of fire that gutted East Bay Booksellers in Oakland probably accidental, investigators say

The cause of a three-alarm fire that gutted a Rockridge bookstore last month remains undetermined but appears to be an accident, according to a spokesperson for Oakland Fire.

About 60 firefighters responded to the blaze first reported around 5:25 a.m. on July 30 at East Bay Booksellers, located at 5433 College Ave.

Investigators located the origin of the fire, according to Oakland Fire spokesperson Michael Hunt. However, due to a collapse hazard, "excavation of the area of origin is not feasible," he said in a release sent out Tuesday. "While the exact heat and ignition source is undetermined, the investigation indicated that the fire was accidental in nature."

According to Oakland Fire Chief Damon Covington, on the morning of the fire, crews arrived and saw heavy smoke and flames. As the fire spread, five tenants in the adjacent apartment building were displaced. The bar on the other side of the bookstore, George & Walt's, was not damaged by fire, according to Hunt.