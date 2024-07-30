Fire rips through Oakland bookstore in Rockridge neighborhood early Tuesday

A three-alarm fire damaged a bookstore in Oakland's Rockridge neighborhood early Tuesday morning, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at about 5:25 a.m. at East Bay Booksellers, located at 5433 College Ave.

Crews on scene of a 3 Alarm fire in the 5400 block of College Ave. Fire started at 525am inside a bookstore. OFD still has approx 60 firefighters on scene. Currently only one exposure building needed to be evacuated, with 5 tenants temporarily displaced. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/WH9ixKNozs — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) July 30, 2024

About 60 firefighters responded to the blaze, which spread to one other building and caused five tenants to be displaced, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

There is currently no vehicle traffic permitted on College Ave. between Manila Ave. and Lawton Ave. due to the fire response for the incident.

No injuries have been reported and crews remained on scene later Tuesday morning. Fire officials have not said what might have caused the fire.