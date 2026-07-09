Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee appoints interim chief James Beere as permanent police chief

Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee announced Thursday that interim police chief James Beere has been appointed to permanently lead the department.

"Our City has experienced too much turnover in police leadership over the years, and Oakland deserves stability. James Beere embraces meaningful civilian oversight and constitutional policing, values collaboration with our neighborhoods, businesses, and faith leaders, and is fully prepared to lead on day one," Lee said in a statement.

A 29-year veteran of the department, Beere was appointed the interim chief following the departure of Floyd Mitchell late last year. Mitchell has since been appointed to lead the police department in the city of Fremont.

"As your Chief of Police, I look forward to serving Oakland's residents and businesses. Together, we will continue to implement 21st-century policing strategies, leverage modern technology, and bring long-term stability and safety to our city," Beere said.

Lee is expected to discuss the appointment at a briefing on public safety Thursday morning.