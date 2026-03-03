Former Oakland police chief Floyd Mitchell hired to lead Fremont Police Department

Former Oakland police chief Floyd Mitchell has been appointed to lead the police department in the city of Fremont.

In a statement Tuesday, officials said city manager Karena Shackelford appointed Mitchell following a nationwide search.

"Floyd Mitchell brings more than three decades of law enforcement experience to Fremont and a well earned reputation for steady, thoughtful leadership," Shackelford said. "Having strong experience as police chief in prior agencies, he has demonstrated time and again his integrity, accountability, and fairness."

Former Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell, who was announced as chief of the Fremont Police Department on March 3, 2026. Oakland Police Department

Mitchell began his law enforcement career in Kansas City, Missouri, where he served for 25 years, rising through the ranks and eventually becoming a major. He then served as police chief in Temple, Texas and Lubbock, Texas before being appointed to the job in Oakland in early 2024 by former mayor Sheng Thao, replacing ousted chief LeRonne Armstrong.

During Floyd's tenure, Oakland saw a decrease in crime among most categories, including a 31% in homicides and a 10% reduction in property crimes.

After less than two years on the job, Floyd announced his resignation in October. He was Oakland's sixth police chief over a five-year span.

"It has been an honor to serve the Oakland community, and I am grateful for the support I've received from the residents," Mitchell said when he announced his departure. "I'm incredibly proud of the men and women of this Department and the collaborative working relationships forged with the community and business owners to reduce crime."

Oakland officials have not announced a permanent replacement for Mitchell, with James Beere serving as interim chief since November.

Mitchell said Tuesday that he was honored to lead Fremont police and described the department that he is about to lead as a national model.

"Throughout my public safety career, I have prioritized an evidence-based, data-driven policing approach, complemented by thoughtful community engagement and the implementation of leading best practices. This philosophy aligns with the Fremont Police Department's esteemed reputation as a model agency nationally," he said.

Mitchell succeeds former chief Sean Washington, a 28-year veteran of Fremont police. Washington retired from the department in August and has been serving as interim chief while city officials were searching for his successor.

Mitchell officially takes over the Fremont Police Department on Monday. Officials said a community swearing-in ceremony for Mitchell will take place sometime in the spring.