Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell announces his resignation less than 2 years into the job

Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell is stepping down from his position less than two years after taking the reins of a department under scrutiny and with a recent history of reform attempts.

A press statement from the City of Oakland stated that Mitchell submitted a letter of intent to resign, effective December 5. The statement added that Mitchell had committed to working closely with Mayor Barbara Lee and City Administrator Jestin Johnson to identify an interim police chief to ensure a seamless transition.

"It has been an honor to serve the Oakland community, and I am grateful for the support I've received from the residents," Mitchell said in a prepared statement. "I'm incredibly proud of the men and women of this Department and the collaborative working relationships forged with the community and business owners to reduce crime. My commitment over the weeks ahead is to help ensure a smooth transition and continue to keep Oakland safe."

The statement did not provide a reason why Mitchell was announcing his departure 17 months after being appointed by former Mayor Sheng Thao, who was recalled by voters in November 2024. Mitchell, who took over for LeRonne Armstrong more than a year after Thao fired Armstrong, is the department's sixth police chief in the past five years.

Mitchell's resignation announcement comes a day after Lee delivered her first State of the City Address, in which she touted progress in reducing crime and said the city "is on the move."

"I want to thank Chief Mitchell for his dedicated service to Oakland and his leadership during a critical time for our city," Lee said in a prepared statement. "Under his tenure, we have seen significant reductions in crime - a testament to his commitment to public safety and the hard work of our police officers. I am grateful for Chief Mitchell's collaboration with our administration and his focus on community-centered policing."

The Oakland Police Officers Association issued a statement saying it was "deeply concerned" by Mitchell's resignation, and "questioning whether certain anti-law enforcement factions of the community were ready or open to his honesty, dedication, and support of public safety."

"The OPOA calls on the Mayor and City Council to finally confront the dysfunction that has crippled the effectiveness of OPD for years," the association said. "It's time to stop the revolving door, to rebuild trust, and to restore stability — before more good people--both in our department and our community--lose faith that real change is possible."

The Oakland Police Department has been under federal oversight since 2003, the longest-monitored department in the nation, following the notorious "Riders" police misconduct case. A federal judge again extended the government's oversight in September 2024, finding that reforms following a negotiated settlement agreement on issues such as use-of-force, internal affairs investigations, and community relations were incomplete and the department remained out of compliance.

Oakland's repeated changes of police chiefs have contributed to the department's delay in exiting federal oversight and led to ongoing instability, according to civil right attorney John Burris and the Police Executive Research Forum.

Ongoing staffing shortages forced the Oakland Police Department last month to reassign six motorcycle traffic officers to patrol duties. A recent report by the Bay Area Council Economic Institute concluded that Oakland's public safety issues are directly tied to its ongoing budget crisis.