Floyd Mitchell, former Lubbock, Texas police chief, appointed to replace LeRonne Armstrong as Oakland's top cop

Floyd Mitchell has been appointed as Oakland's new police chief, Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced in a statement Friday.

Mitchell served as the police chief in Lubbock, Texas from 2019 to 2023. He is expected to take the reins at the Oakland Police Department between late April and early May.

"Floyd Mitchell is a strong leader and smart crime fighter who delivers results. His commitment to proven crime reduction strategies including proactive policing and strong officer-community engagement vaulted him to the top of the list," said Thao in a prepared statement. "As our city's top police officer, Chief Mitchell will join the talented public safety leadership team we have assembled and lead the law enforcement elements of Oakland's comprehensive public safety strategy."

"As Oakland's police chief, I look forward to working together with our residents, business owners, city leadership, and members of the police commission to build a stronger and safer Oakland," said Mitchell in a statement. "I am excited about the opportunity to meet the members of the police department, interact with all the people who call this beautiful city home, and become an integral part of this special place."

Mitchell spent 25 years with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department and also served as police chief in Temple, Texas before joining the Lubbock Police Department. The Air Force veteran is moving to Oakland with his wife Rebecca; he is the father of two adult sons.

Mitchell was one of four finalists selected by Oakland's Police Commission last month to replace former Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong, whom Thao fired over a year ago. The other candidates were former San Leandro Police Chief Abdul Pridgen, Cincinnati Assistant Police Chief Lisa Davis, and New York City Assistant Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Louis Molina.

Last month, Armstrong sued Thao and the City of Oakland, alleging wrongful termination. The lawsuit claims his termination violated state law and his First Amendment rights. The suit also alleges that he was fired from his post for speaking out about misconduct involving federal monitor Robert Warshaw who has been overseeing the department since 2014.

Thao fired Armstrong in February 2023 after a report from Warshaw detailed Armstrong's actions in connection with a hit-and-run collision involving a police sergeant and the alleged obstruction of the investigation that followed. Armstrong had been suspended a month earlier after the report that concluded he had signed off on the findings without reviewing them or even fully discussing the incident.

A subsequent report by a retired judge who heard Armstrong's official appeal described his firing as "retaliatory and wrongful."

Thao later defended her actions in firing Armstrong, saying he was terminated not because of the monitor's report, but due to public statements he made regarding the alleged coverup of the hit-and-run incident.

In December, Thao rejected the original list of three police chief candidates submitted by the Police Commission. Armstrong was reportedly one of the names submitted to the mayor.