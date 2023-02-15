Watch CBS News
Oakland mayor to make announcement about embattled Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong

/ CBS San Francisco

OAKLAND -- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao was set to announce Wednesday a decision about suspended Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong's future with the department.

In one of her first moves as mayor, Thao put Armstrong on administrative leave following a report released detailing allegations of police misconduct in the police department. The investigative report was written by the law firm Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP, which was hired last year by the city of Oakland.  

According to the report, OPD officers, including an internal affairs captain and a lieutenant, helped obstruct an investigation into a police sergeant's involvement in a hit-and-run collision with a parked vehicle.

Armstrong has maintained he has done nothing wrong and has formally requested to be reinstated.

The mayor's announcement was scheduled for 4 p.m. at Oakland City Hall.

Watch it live when it begins in the player above.

This is a breaking news update more information to be added when available.

First published on February 15, 2023 / 2:50 PM

