Oakland mayor to make announcement about embattled Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong

OAKLAND -- Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao was set to announce Wednesday a decision about suspended Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong's future with the department.

In one of her first moves as mayor, Thao put Armstrong on administrative leave following a report released detailing allegations of police misconduct in the police department. The investigative report was written by the law firm Clarence Dyer & Cohen LLP, which was hired last year by the city of Oakland.

According to the report, OPD officers, including an internal affairs captain and a lieutenant, helped obstruct an investigation into a police sergeant's involvement in a hit-and-run collision with a parked vehicle.

Armstrong has maintained he has done nothing wrong and has formally requested to be reinstated.

The mayor's announcement was scheduled for 4 p.m. at Oakland City Hall.

This is a breaking news update more information to be added when available.