Oakland jewelry store thieves pepper-spray employees in Montclair smash-and-grab heist

A jewelry store in Oakland's Montclair neighborhood was the latest site of a Bay Area smash-and-grab jewelry theft on Sunday involving multiple suspects, who also pepper-sprayed employees during the heist, police said.

The robbery happened at about 11:15 a.m. at Aster Jewelers on Mountain Boulevard between Moraga Avenue and La Salle Avenue just north of Highway 13. The jewelry store posted word about the incident on social media on Sunday.

"Thankfully, while our team is shaken up, no one was seriously hurt," the post caption read. "We've got burning eyes from pepper spray, smashed cases, and stolen jewelry."

The post also said that while store inventory was taken, no customer repairs or personal jewelry was stolen.

The Oakland Police Department said the robbery involved multiple people who entered the store armed with hammers. After breaking display cases, the thieves took merchandise before leaving the area in a vehicle.

There was no suspect information provided, nor a description of the suspect vehicle.

The incident was the latest in a series of smash-and-grab robberies in recent days and weeks at Bay Area jewelry stores, including in Fremont, San Carlos, San Jose and Sunnyvale. Other jewelry store robbery attempts have also been thwarted by armed employees recently in Milpitas and Sunnyvale

Aster Jewelers has been closed since the incident, and said it would share its reopening date soon.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to contact the Oakland Police Department's robbery unit at (510) 238-3326. People with videos or photos that could help investigators were asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.