Suspect in $56K San Carlos smash-and-grab arrested after months-long investigation

More than four months after $50,000 in jewelry was stolen during a smash-and-grab on the Peninsula, authorities have announced an arrest in the case.

According to the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office, 18-year-old Tyrone T. Hill of Oakland was arrested Tuesday. Hill is among three people suspected in a robbery at the Home Consignment Center in San Carlos on Sep. 25, 2024.

Deputies said the suspects smashed the door of the business located on Industrial Road, which was open at the time. The suspects then used hammers to break into jewelry cases and stole $56,000 in jewelry before leaving.

During a months-long investigation, which included assistance from the Milpitas Police Department on a similar case, deputies were able to identify Hill as one of the suspects.

With the help of Oakland Housing Authority police and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, Hill was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Maguire Correctional Facility in Redwood City on suspicion of robbery, burglary and grand theft.

Deputies said Friday that they are still trying to identify and locate the two other suspects in the smash-and-grab. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective D. Brandt of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office at 650-363-4064 or by emailing dbrandt@smcgov.org. Tips can also be shared anonymously by calling 800-547-2700.