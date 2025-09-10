Smash-and-grab robbery at Milpitas jewelry store foiled by owner firing a gun, police say

An attempt by 10 to 15 suspects to rob a jewelry store in Milpitas on Wednesday was thwarted after the store owner produced a firearm and opened fire, police said.

The Milpitas Police Department said in a press statement that officers responded at about 1:26 p.m. to a smash-and-grab style robbery of the jewelry store on Landess Avenue just east of Interstate Highway 680.

The suspects rushed into the business and attempted to steal jewelry when the owner discharged a legally-owned firearm, police said. All the suspects fled and police said it does not appear any jewelry was taken.

Only the business owner and an employee were inside at the time of the incident. Police said additional details would be released as they become available.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call the Milpitas Police Department at (408) 586-2400. Anonymous tips can be left at the department tip hotline at (408) 586-2500 or at milpitas.gov/crimetip.