Attempted Labor Day weekend heist at Bay Area jewelry store thwarted, police say

Authorities in Sunnyvale said police officers thwarted an attempted smash-and-grab robbery at a jewelry store over Labor Day weekend.

According to the city's Department of Public Safety, officers responded to Nitin Jewelers on the 1100 block of West El Camino Real on Sunday on reports of a robbery in progress. Police said several suspects had attempted to break in with sledgehammers.

Crediting "proactive policing and technology", police said officers were on their way to the store before the 911 call was received. After seeing police, the suspects fled in multiple vehicles that officers said were stolen.

No items were stolen from the jewelry store, police said. Additional details about the incident or the suspects were not immediately available.

Jewelry stores in the Silicon Valley community have been targeted in smash-and-grab robberies in recent months, including at least three incidents since June.

During the robberies, suspects often ram stolen vehicles into the front of the businesses and smash jewelry cases to steal items after gaining entry. Many of the robberies have taken place during business hours.

In July, police arrested five people possibly connected to the robberies. Police said Tuesday that 24 arrests have been made in connection with four robberies and three attempted robberies since May 2024.

"We want to assure you that these investigations are a top priority for us. We are committed to bringing those responsible to justice," the Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Police said they have increased "high-visibility" patrols around businesses and neighborhoods deemed at higher risk. Officers are also regularly exchanging information with jewelry store owners, identifying ways for businesses to prevent future incidents and collaborating with neighboring law enforcement agencies on investigations.

"We will continue to take every measure possible to prevent these crimes from happening in Sunnyvale," the department went on to say.