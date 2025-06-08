Barbara Lee sworn in as Oakland mayor in front of hundreds of supporters

Hundreds gathered at Oakland's historic Jack London Square on Sunday to witness the inauguration of Mayor Barbara Lee, ushering in a new chapter for the city under her leadership.

The atmosphere was filled with pride, emotion, and hope as supporters from across the community celebrated the longtime congresswoman's transition into her new role as mayor.

In her inaugural address, Lee outlined her top priorities for the city: improving public safety, strengthening economic opportunities, and addressing the homelessness crisis.

"People don't feel safe still," Lee said. "And so we've got to work to change this narrative in Oakland."

Among the enthusiastic crowd were Lee's two sons, Tony and Craig Lee, who traveled from Southern California and Illinois to support their mother. Raised in Oakland by Lee as a single mother, both sons reflected on her lifelong commitment to justice and service.

"It's an amazing feeling. We are so proud of her. Oakland certainly needs leadership like Barbara Lee," Tony said. "And I'm just overwhelmed with pride."

"I'm not surprised," added Craig. "But I think it's amazing. I am proud of her. More importantly, I'm proud of the City of Oakland because they know who she is and they elected the right person to be the mayor."

The Lee brothers described their mother as a dedicated advocate for social justice who leads with compassion.

"She is a very caring person. She just cares about people," Craig said. "She's not in politics for personal reasons—she truly cares."

Leaders from Oakland's public, private, and labor sectors also praised the new mayor's experience and vision.

"This is a moment of hope today. This is a moment of moving forward," said Nik Dehejia, CEO of the Oakland Zoo. "This is our moment to shine and shine really bright with a new mayor—Mayor Lee—who understands the city, who has depth in the city, and is going to bring all of us together."

Kymberly Miller, CEO of Children's Fairyland, echoed the sentiment.

"I think Barbara Lee is a unifier," Miller said. "She wants to make sure that her community gets behind her. And she's the tip of the spear—and we're all there to help lift her up."

Earlier in the day, Lee attended a morning inauguration event in East Oakland hosted by the Black Cultural Zone, where community allies celebrated her historic achievement.

"We need her experience, her access, but most importantly, her strategy and her understanding of who we are—not just today, but who we've been," said Carolyn Johnson, CEO of the Black Cultural Zone Community Development Corporation. "And I know she knows where we're going."

Despite the challenges Oakland faces, including crime and homelessness, Lee made it clear she is ready to tackle them head-on.

"In spite of the challenges, in spite of pushback all the time, and in spite of all the difficulties we faced, that 'can't' is not in your dictionary," Lee said.

Tony and Craig Lee recognize the road ahead won't be easy, but they believe their mother is exactly the right person for this moment.

"Certainly, Oakland has lots of challenges. There's big-time issues that need to be solved," Tony said. "I do believe she's the only person that can do this."

"I am very optimistic about the future of Oakland," Craig added. "Oakland has so much potential. And I'm just really looking forward to the future."