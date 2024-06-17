Oakland man suspected of firebombing UC Berkeley patrol car, setting other fires

An 34-year-old Oakland man was arrested on suspicion of firebombing a UC Berkeley police car and setting several fires on campus, Cal Fire said.

The arrest was announced on Monday by Cal Fire, and the agency identified the suspect as Casey Robert Goonan. He faces multiple felony charges, including the possession and use of destructive devices and multiple counts of arson.

His bail was set to $1 million.

Early on June 1, UC Berkeley sent WarnMe alert about a patrol car on campus being set on fire. The vehicle was on Barrows Lane, and police said the suspect left eastbound on Bancroft Way, towards Piedmont Avenue.

At the time, the only information police had was that it was a man wearing dark clothing.

One of the fires under investigation happened on Sunday at Dwinelle Annex Construction Site.

According to Cal Fire, the arrest was in cooperation with the Office of the State Fire Marshal Arson and Bomb Unit, UC Berkeley police, the ATF and FBI.