Crime

New shooting in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood injures 1

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND -- A victim is in stable condition following a shooting Tuesday night in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood, police said Wednesday.

Gunfire erupted at 9:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East 12th Street, according to police, citing 911 callers.

Crime has disproportionately affected Little Saigon recently, with shootings that killed an elderly Asian woman and a man.

Tuesday night, officers responded to the 1200 block of East 12th Street and located evidence of a shooting. The victim got a ride or drove to a hospital following the shooting, police said.

Officers are investigating the shooting and anyone with information about the case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426. 

First published on September 7, 2022 / 10:54 AM

