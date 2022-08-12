Police arrest 2 suspects in murder of Uber driver Patrick Fung in Oakland's Little Saigon

OAKLAND -- Two people have been arrested in the murder of Uber driver Patrick Fung in Oakland last month and police are still looking for two other suspects, authorities announced Friday afternoon.

In a press release, Oakland police identified the two suspects arrested as Major Wills and a juvenile. No hometowns or other details were provided.

Police said tips from community members helped lead investigators to the suspects who were "safely taken into custody" on August 9. The department credited the San Francisco Police Department for its assistance in the case.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said in a press release Willis was charged with murder and attempted carjacking, with a sentencing enhancement for being armed with a firearm.

The juvenile suspect was charged in juvenile court, O'Malley said police are still trying to locate the driver of the getaway vehicle and possibly another passenger.

On July 17, Fung was shot in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood as he sat in his vehicle at E. 22nd Street and 13th Avenue. He had been approached by two people who ordered him out of his car and Fung refused. He was shot once and died at the scene.

Surveillance video of the murder shows two suspects come up to Fung's sedan and open the driver-side door, Shouting is heard and immediately followed by the sound of gunfire. Oakland police had released the video to help generate leads in the case.

Police said the suspects' vehicle was found by investigators in San Francisco last month.

Chief Armstrong stated our investigators located the vehicle used in the homicide of Kon Fung on Monday in San Francisco. Fung was killed Sunday morning in the 2000 block of 13th Avenue. #safeoakland pic.twitter.com/WfFyQnVc80 — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 20, 2022

Kon Woo Fung immigrated to the United States eight years ago, worked two jobs, and was his family's sole breadwinner. Family members have set up a GoFundMe page.

"Mr. Fung was senselessly and violently attacked while doing his job. His death has rocked the Little Saigon community," said O'Malley in a prepared statement. "Our hearts and condolences go out to his family, friends and community."

Investigators asked anyone with information about his murder to call (510) 238-3821.