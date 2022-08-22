Sunday shooting claims life of 60-year-old Asian woman in Oakland

OAKLAND -- Oakland police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a 60-year-old Asian woman during an attempted robbery Sunday afternoon.

OPD officers found the woman suffering multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of East 11th St. and Fifth Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood.

She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

No arrests have been made and Oakland Police have not released any information on a possible suspect.

Oakland city council president Nikki Fortunato Bas released a statement Sunday evening calling for justice.

"I am outraged and sickened over the senseless, brutal slaying of an elderly AAPI woman in broad daylight this afternoon in Oakland's Little Saigon," Bas said. "There was an attempted robbery in the middle of the afternoon, she was shot and killed."

"People who perpetrate these violent crimes must be held accountable and brought to justice," Bas said. "What does it say about our community when we cannot walk down our own street, visit a neighbor, or enjoy a picnic on the lake on a Sunday afternoon? We can and must do better. NO ONE should presume they can come into Oakland at any time and commit a violent crime without repercussions."

Bas said she was "sending love, condolences and support to the family of this victim. Please know that we share your grief, shock and loss and will do whatever it takes to identify those responsible to achieve justice for your family."

This marks Oakland's 77th homicide of the year.