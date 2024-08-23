Businesses in Oakland's Jack London Square voice concerns over homeless shelter in historic district

Businesses in Oakland Jack London Square are speaking out about their crime concerns following word of a homeless shelter being planned in the historic district.

Everett & Jones Barbecue has been operating out of Jack London Square for a quarter-century, but they have barely skated by after the pandemic and recent spike in crime. The restaurant and other business owners in the area are worried crime could get worse because of the shelter planned in the heart of the popular commercial district

Oakland this year approved funding to convert the nearby Jack London Inn at the corner of Broadway and Embarcadero into a shelter. But businesses have urged the city to reconsider the plan. Merchants said they've seen a decline in business due to crime and they worry putting one of the city's largest homeless shelters in Jack London Square will shut them down.

The shelter would be located on the same block as the Everett & Jones.

"It's rough," said Everett & Jones co-owner Dorcia White. "We are holding on by a very small, a very thin piece of thread.



White said they survived the Covid pandemic and high crime. But she isn't sure they can overcome having a homeless shelter two doors down from them.

"I just watched my customer base dwindle, dwindle, dwindle," said White. "And now, I'm in the pandemic of the homeless."



A few months ago, the City of Oakland agreed to pay $6.8 million to hire a contractor to rent the Jack London Inn 110 rooms and run a shelter there. But businesses and neighbors said the city has not done any outreach.

"They need to definitely reconsider the location," said Gerardo Venegas, manager at Scott's Seafood Restaurant. "I personally don't think it's the right location."

Scott's Seafood is one of the longest-running businesses in Jack London Square. They and others worried about customer and visitor safety.

"I'm kind of shocked because this is historic Jack London Square," said visitor Mary Farrington. "I have a heart for them putting the shelter in this building, but I think it doesn't blend in with Jack London Square. Maybe somewhere else?"

Some visitors said Jack London Square is one of the few spots they would visit in Oakland. But by adding more than 100 unhoused people in the heart of the district, they said it would further hurt the area's image and marketability.

At least one neighbor who lives a block away supports the shelter.

"If people can live there, why not?" asked neighbor Kaki Tusler.

White said while food and labor costs have risen, her business has fallen by about 30-40% compared to pre-pandemic levels. She said the city has to reconsider the shelter location to give her business and others a fighting chance.

"I am holding on for better days," said White. "And I believe in Oakland. And I love Oakland."

The general manager of Jack London Inn declined to do an on-camera interview. But he said as of this week, they were still operating as a hotel. He said he could not comment on the shelter plans.

Oakland city spokesman Sean Maher released a statement that read in part, "In the Spring, staff brought the attached report to the city council for consideration and received direction from the city council to conduct community engagement regarding a potential location at the Jack London Inn. Staff and the city council office recently held a community meeting to discuss the matter and receive feedback, including surfacing community concerns. Staff are reviewing that feedback and evaluating options for next steps."