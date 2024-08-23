Pedestrian killed by driver in North San Jose in 34th fatal collision of the year

A pedestrian died after being struck by a driver in North San Jose Thursday night, police said.

Around 8:50 p.m., officers were called to the area of Automation Parkway and Hostetter Road on reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The victim was the 13th pedestrian killed on San Jose streets in 2024. His name has not been released.

Units are currently investigating a fatal collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian in the area of Automation Pkwy and Hostetter Rd.



The adult male pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he was ultimately pronounced deceased. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. — San José Police Media Relations August 23, 2024

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Additional details about the collision were not immediately available.

Thursday's incident was the 34th fatal collision San Jose this year.