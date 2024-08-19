Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on Capitol Expressway in San Jose

Watch: Scene of fatal pedestrian crash in San Jose on Capitol Expressway

A female pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Sunday night in San Jose, according to police.

San Jose police said officers responded to the area of Snell Avenue and Capitol Expressway at about 10:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The driver remained on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Units remained at the scene overnight. Westbound Capitol Expressway from Seven Trees to Snell Avenue and eastbound Capitol Expressway from Vista Park to Snell Avenue was closed during the investigation, as was the entire intersection of Snell Avenue and Capital Expressway.

The streets were reopened shortly before 5 a.m., police said.