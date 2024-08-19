San Jose bicyclist who was fatally injured in weekend collision identified

Police in San Jose have identified a bicyclist who died Sunday after being critically injured in a collision with a car.

The crash was reported about 9:15 a.m. near South Jackson Avenue and Cinderella Lane, where a bicyclist was hit by a 2019 Chevy Silverado pickup, authorities said. The bicyclist was riding north on Jackson and veered into southbound lanes, where he was hit by the pickup, according to police.

The vehicle remained at the scene and the driver cooperated with officers, police said.

While police said the bicyclist's condition stabilized, he remained in critical condition, according to a social media post at around 1:30 p.m. On Monday, authorities confirmed that the cyclist died about two hours later.

The man riding the bicycle was identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner as 38-year-old San Jose resident Gilberto Salas Breniz.

The collision was the first of two fatal accidents on Sunday. A female pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Sunday night in the area of Snell Avenue and Capitol Expressway at about 10:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found a woman who had been hit by a vehicle. She was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

The deaths are the 32nd and 33rd traffic deaths in San Jose this year.