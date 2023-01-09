North Bay residents seek emergency shelter, prep for another round of rain

SANTA ROSA -- North Bay residents are bracing for another round of storms this week that will likely bring destructive winds and flooding to the area.

About 30 people are staying at the Sonoma County fairgrounds in Santa Rosa.

Wajeeda Curtiss of Guerneville said she was looking for somewhere warm and safe.

"Just (trying) to save my savings really, to not waste it on motels, if I don't have to," she said. "Because I stayed in a motel a couple nights and I was like 'No, I'm saving!'"

Curtiss is thankful for the free food, a cot and a roof over her head. Her 13-year-old son's school is also canceled due to the storm.

"I've been in worse situations. I used to live in my car a long time ago so, to be in a worse boat -- it can always get worse, that's what I always tell people. Be thankful for what you do have," Curtiss said.

Kristine Sullivan of Guerneville doesn't have much. She was sleeping in her truck bed when the storm hit. But the Red Cross gave her pajamas and food at the county emergency shelter.

"The water came in and it destroyed the back of my truck so now I don't have a place to stay. So, now I'm here," she said.

The shelter is also pet-friendly. Staff members help residents with resources to recover from the storm.

On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom said his office is in constant communication with the White House to get the full support of the federal government in preparation for this week's storm.

The most intense conditions are expected over the next 48 hours.

"You know, half a foot of water, you're off your feet, half a foot of water, you're losing control of your vehicle. We're seeing people go around these detours because they don't see any obstacles," Newsom said. "They think everything is fine. And putting their lives at risk, (they) are putting first responders' lives at risk and so it's really important that people are mindful and, again, just use their common sense."

"I just hope ... that the power comes back on because I like being at my house," Curtiss said.