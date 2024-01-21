Niner Faithful thrilled after epic seesaw playoff battle at Levi's Stadium

SANTA CLARA -- Saturday's divisional-round playoff between the Green Bay Packers and the San Francisco 49ers was an epic nail-biter for fans of both teams.

Niner Faithful in the stands at Levi's Stadium rode an emotional rollercoaster for all four quarters of the game, from disappointment to jubilation.

The 49ers were off to a bad start, failing to score in the first quarter but die-hard fans like Alicia Shurley of Gilroy screamed and cheered every defensive stop and every first down despite the pouring rain.

"We don't care about a storm -- a California storm at least," Shurley.joked.

The rain never let up but, even before kickoff, the wet weather did little to dampen fans' confidence. Shurley and others predicted they would storm the Packers off the field and send them packing to end their season.

"We're going to win this game, 100 percent!" Shurley said before kickoff.

"I'm wearing my cheese shredder. We're just going to dominate them. We are going to shred them," said 49ers fan Jessica Hernandez from Sacramento, as she donned a foam shredder hat.

Some of the loudest fans got pretty quiet in the third quarter as the Packers took the lead. But, when 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey scored the winning touchdown, the stadium roared. Then, when the 49ers Dre Greenlaw picked off Packers quarterback Jordan Love's tipped pass with less than a minute left on the clock, the fans erupted in joy.

"It's just crazy. A lot of ups and downs," said one 49ers fan.

"Happy, happy. That's it, let's go Niners!" screamed Armando Cruz.

As for Shurley, who screamed throughout the game, she said she still has plenty of voice left for next weekend,

"I have every voice for my Niners. Let's go!" Shurley yelled.