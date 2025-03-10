3 suspected in Nike store thefts arrested after North Bay pursuit

Is retail crime in California really up, and will Proposition 36 help?

Is retail crime in California really up, and will Proposition 36 help?

Is retail crime in California really up, and will Proposition 36 help?

Three people linked to retail thefts at Nike stores, including two juveniles, were arrested following a pursuit in the North Bay over the weekend, authorities said.

According to Petaluma Police, officers were called to the Nike Store at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday. Employees told police that a man grabbed armfuls of merchandise valued at over $950.

The suspect fled in a waiting vehicle, described as a silver Ford F-150 pickup, before police arrived.

Police said an officer on southbound Highway 101 noticed a pickup matching the description, with a license plate matching the suspect vehicle from a theft at the Nike store a week earlier. The officer followed the pickup and requested air support from the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The pickup continued into Novato and additional resources were called, including the California Highway Patrol and Novato police. Officers attempted a traffic stop, but police said the driver of the pickup failed to yield and led them on a pursuit.

The pursuit ended three miles later, on southbound 101 past Ignacio Blvd. All three people inside the vehicle were detained and evidence of the theft was located.

An investigation revealed additional evidence of thefts from Nike stores in Napa and Vacaville. Officers were able to recover $3,000 worth of merchandise in total.

Theft Suspects Arrested after Vehicle Pursuit: On March 8th at 4:04 PM, Officers were dispatched to the Petaluma... Posted by Petaluma Police Department on Monday, March 10, 2025

Police said the suspected thief, identified as 18-year-old Jose Garcia Cruz of Richmond, was booked into the Sonoma County Jail on suspicion of conspiracy, organized retail theft, shoplifting, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The driver of the Ford and a passenger were booked into juvenile hall. They are suspected of conspiracy, organized retail theft and shoplifting.

Police said the driver was also booked on suspicion of evading officers with a motor vehicle.