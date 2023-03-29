Newsom requests federal disaster declaration for 9 California counties battered by storms

SACRAMENTO -- Gov. Gavin Newsom sent a request Tuesday for a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration for nine California counties, including Monterey County.

If approved, the move will pave the way for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide federal aid to local governments and individuals impacted by storms in February and March.



In addition to Monterey County, the request included Santa Cruz and San Benito counties, along with Calaveras, Kern, Los Angeles, Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.



Four other counties were added to a previous emergency declaration from the governor, including Alameda, Marin, Modoc and Shasta counties.



"Over these past months, state, local and federal partners have worked around the clock to protect our communities from devastating storms that have ravaged every part of our state. We will continue to deploy every tool we have to help Californians rebuild and recover from these storms," Newsom said.



If approved, aid from FEMA can be used for individual housing assistance, food aid, counseling, medical and legal services. It will also cover some storm-related costs like debris removal.



The Monterey County Board of Supervisors has requested additional state aid to help undocumented residents receive direct assistance that they aren't eligible for from FEMA.



The governor said in a press release that funding from the state's Rapid Response Fund would be made available to those residents and will ensure that families with mixed immigration status can access federal aid.



A local resources center opened Wednesday at the Watsonville Veterans Memorial Building at 215 E. Beach St. The center will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through April 7. The center is staffed with personnel from the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services and Monterey County emergency staff who will help guide county residents through the recovery process.



An eviction moratorium passed by the Monterey County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday will provide limited eviction protection for residents who lost income because of the storms. If the disaster declaration is approved, FEMA assistance could help some eligible residents receive money to help pay rent, which will not be forgiven during the moratorium.