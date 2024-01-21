Flooding, thunderstorms possible as new round of rain approaches Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- The National Weather Service said Sunday morning that light rain will persist at times throughout the day Sunday in the Bay Area. Heavier rain will be back overnight into Monday morning.

Expect moderate to heavy rain at times and gusty winds. Thunderstorms are possible. Minor flooding of roads and streams is also possible, along with the possibility of shallow landslides due to saturated soil.

The NWS said the greatest potential for water-related impacts is in the North Bay, where a flood watch will be in effect.

A wind advisory will be in effect along the coast. Expect downed branches and trees. Minor flooding near the Bay will occur during high tide cycles, with a coastal flood advisory in effect.

Lightning from possible thunderstorms is possible.