Napa woman faces murder charges after her 2 children died in suspected DUI crash

A Napa woman now faces murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two children, the Napa County District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday.

Yesica Barajas, 31, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after a deadly crash on March 16, the California Highway Patrol said. Her two children were inside the vehicle with her and were pronounced dead at the scene.

They were identified as 10-year-old Damien Montanez and his 9-year-old sister, Aaliyah Montanez.

The DA initially filed two felony counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, felony DUI causing injuries and two counts of felony child abuse.

On Tuesday, the DA upgraded the vehicular manslaughter charges to murder, and the judge ordered her to be held without bail, the DA's office said.

Her next court appearance is on Aug. 12 for a plea and a setting of a preliminary hearing, the DA's office said.