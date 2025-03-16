2 children killed in Napa crash, mother arrested on suspicion of DUI

Mother suspected of DUI in crash that killed 2 children in Napa County, CHP says

Two children are dead and their mother is behind bars suspected of driving under the influence following a crash in Napa Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said it responded to a crash around 7:20 a.m. on southbound Highway 29 on the Imola Avenue offramp.

At the scene, officers determined a 2006 Nissan sedan left the road to the east and crashed into a tree at a high rate of speed.

Officers said a 10-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl died at the scene. They said the driver, 31-year-old Yesica Barajas of Napa, was the children's mother, the CHP said.

Barajas was taken to the hospital and later arrested on suspicion of DUI. The CHP said charges are being investigated.

The three were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.