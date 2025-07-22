Napa County man faces murder charges in suspected DUI crash that killed his son

The Napa County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday said a man faces murder charges in connection with a suspected drunk driving crash that resulted in the death of his child.

Aaron Brian Kennedy, 35, of Angwin, is accused of driving under the influence on July 18 and crashing into another vehicle

on Chiles Pope Valley Road in St. Helena, the DA said. Kennedy's 10-year-old son Aiden was in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Kennedy was flown to a hospital with major injuries and was later arrested on suspicion of DUI, the California Highway Patrol said.

The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

The DA said Kennedy is accused of having two prior DUI convictions and that he faces several other charges as well.

Gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated

DUI causing injury

Driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content causing injury with a prior conviction

Driving under the influence of alcohol and a drug causing injury

Child abuse

Assembly, maintenance or placement of a booby trap

Being an unlicensed driver

Kennedy is still recovering from his injuries, and court proceedings will continue Friday, the DA said.

The Napa County DA recently filed murder charges in a separate case involving the deaths of two children in a suspected DUI crash. On July 16, the DA announced Yesica Barajas would face murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two children.

Barajas is accused of being the driver in a suspected DUI crash in March, the DA said.