Juvenile dies in head-on crash in Napa County, driver suspected of DUI, CHP says

A juvenile died and a driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a head-on crash in Napa County on Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

Officers said the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Chiles Pope Valley Road near Barnett Road in the Pope Valley area and involved a 2013 Nissan Sentra and a 2010 Toyota Corolla.

The CHP said Aaron Kennedy Alvarez was driving the Corolla and had a juvenile in his vehicle. Officers said the juvenile died at the scene. His identification has not been released.

Alvarez sustained major injuries and was flown to a hospital, where officers said he was placed under arrest for suspected DUI.

The driver of the Sentra sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, officers said.

Chiles Pope Valley Road was closed for more than two hours for the investigation.