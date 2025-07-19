Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Juvenile dies in head-on crash in Napa County, driver suspected of DUI, CHP says

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Brandon Downs

A juvenile died and a driver suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a head-on crash in Napa County on Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said. 

Officers said the crash happened around 4:40 p.m. on Chiles Pope Valley Road near Barnett Road in the Pope Valley area and involved a 2013 Nissan Sentra and a 2010 Toyota Corolla. 

The CHP said Aaron Kennedy Alvarez was driving the Corolla and had a juvenile in his vehicle. Officers said the juvenile died at the scene. His identification has not been released. 

Alvarez sustained major injuries and was flown to a hospital, where officers said he was placed under arrest for suspected DUI. 

The driver of the Sentra sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, officers said. 

Chiles Pope Valley Road was closed for more than two hours for the investigation. 

