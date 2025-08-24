Napa County officials declare local emergency for Pickett Fire

Pickett Fire in Napa County grows to 6,800 acres as containment remains at 11%

Pickett Fire in Napa County grows to 6,800 acres as containment remains at 11%

Pickett Fire in Napa County grows to 6,800 acres as containment remains at 11%

Officials in Napa County have declared a local emergency in response to the Pickett Fire in the Calistoga area.

The declaration allows the county to possibly access state and federal resources to support firefighting operations, recovery and reimbursements during the fire.

"The safety of our residents is our top priority," said Ryan Alsop, Napa County Chief Executive Officer and Director of Emergency Services. "This declaration is a proactive step to ensure we can mobilize every available resource to respond to the needs of our community, including coordinating with state and federal partners."

The Pickett Fire broke out on Thursday and has grown to 6,800 acres as of Sunday morning. Crews have reported 11% containment.

The fire also forced evacuations in Napa County. Officials downgraded some evacuation orders Sunday afternoon.

Cal Fire said there has been no confirmation that any structures were damaged or destroyed.

More than 1,200 personnel, along with multiple helicopters and air tankers, are assigned to the fire.