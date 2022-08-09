Police: Suspected Mountain View catalytic converter thief found hiding in creek

MOUNTAIN VIEW – A man suspected of stealing catalytic converters from an RV storage lot in Mountain View late Monday night was arrested after he was found in a nearby creek, police said.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of Space Park Way around 10:30 p.m. after a guard reported a burglary in progress. The guard told police that the suspect was last seen running out of the storage lot, which was secured by locked fences.

When officers arrived, they determined that the suspect had escaped the lot through a cut fence. Officers also determined that catalytic converters were taken from several RVs.

Catalytic converters found stolen from a RV lot in Mountain View on August 8, 2022. Mountain View Police Department

The suspect was last seen heading towards the Stevens Creek Trail.

After police set up a perimeter, a K-9 police dog from the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety found the suspect's backpack. Police said the backpack contained multiple burglary tools, along with a catalytic converter.

Officers along with the K-9 eventually found the suspect hiding in the creek.

"This was quick, thorough and fantastic work by our patrol teams and I am incredibly grateful for the partnership we have with Sunnyvale DPS and for their ability to quickly respond to assist," Chief Chris Hsiung said in a statement.

The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Charles Raposas of Salida, was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail. He is accused of burglary and possession of burglary tools.

According to jail records, Raposas is being held on $10,000 bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.