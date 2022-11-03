Motorist charged with vehicular manslaughter in deadly San Francisco pedestrian collision

SAN FRANCISCO -- A Hayward man has been charged with gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and other counts in an Oct. 24 accident that claimed the life of a female pedestrian and sent a second to the hospital with major injuries.

San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced the felony charges against Robert Green on Thursday in the death of 66-year-old Huansu He.

On October 24, police arrested Green at the scene of the crash at 24th Avenue and Santiago in San Francisco's Sunset District. He and another woman were struck shortly after 10:50 a.m.

He, a San Francisco resident, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that San Francisco police described as life-threatening.

A GoFundMe account created to help He's family raise money in the wake of her death described her as "a dear mother but also a wonderful aunt, grandmother and friend."

Following the death of her husband, He moved to the U.S. to stay with her daughter, son-in-law and two young grandchildren and "not only took care of her family but of everyone she touched in her life," the GoFundMe account's organizer Gloria Deng wrote.

Jenkins said the charges came as "the city is working to make the streets safer for pedestrians, motorists, and all users."

"Pedestrians should be able to cross the street without having to fear for their lives," Jenkins said in a news release. "We will seek justice for the victims and hold Robert Green accountable for his crimes."

Green has been in custody since his arrest on October 24. Prosecutors sought pre-trial detention in this case because of the public safety risk he poses. He is scheduled to be arraigned on November 4, 2022.

Although, charges have been filed, this remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD) Tip Line at: 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.